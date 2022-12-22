ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

2023 Report Card

Oklahoma's class of 2023 currently sits at the No. 7 spot in the country. The ranking was tied for the Sooners second highest finish in the Rivals rankings since 2008. The group was led by a pair of five-stars from Denton (Texas) Guyer but it's time to take stock of the position groups and see just how well Oklahoma fared in the class.
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Sooners lose, then land 5-star Peyton Bowen

SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher. Oklahoma landed 5-star defensive back Peyton Bowen today and the gang is all here to breakdown how it happened and what to expect from the Class of 2023. The Sooners moved up to No. 7 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after Bowen signed. They also got a big transfer portal addition in Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson. Are the Sooners done? Maybe. Maybe not. But one thing this coaching staff has shown is that they will fight to the end to get anyone still out there that can help this team get better. It's our second pod of the week and another good one. We also look at the national recruiting scene as well. What the hell is going on at Oklahoma State?
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

A Foundational Player

In his second national signing day meeting with the media Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the Oklahoma media about his 2023 class. Included in his comments were Jackson Arnold, Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers, Keyon Brown, Jaquaize Pettaway, Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti, Kendel Dolby, Jacobe Johnson, Erik McCarty, Daeh McCullough, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, Josh Bates, Cayden Green, Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta, P.J. Adebawore, Derrick Leblanc, Ashton Sanders, Markus Strong, and Taylor Wein.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy