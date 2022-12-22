SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher. Oklahoma landed 5-star defensive back Peyton Bowen today and the gang is all here to breakdown how it happened and what to expect from the Class of 2023. The Sooners moved up to No. 7 in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings after Bowen signed. They also got a big transfer portal addition in Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson. Are the Sooners done? Maybe. Maybe not. But one thing this coaching staff has shown is that they will fight to the end to get anyone still out there that can help this team get better. It's our second pod of the week and another good one. We also look at the national recruiting scene as well. What the hell is going on at Oklahoma State?

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO