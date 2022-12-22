ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WCIA

Santa spotted in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pillsbury Group Seeks To Preserve Memories Of Site

The head of the nonprofit that is working to demolish the former Pillsbury Mills site acknowledges that the effort is bittersweet. Chris Richmond’s father worked at the plant years ago when it produced cake mixes and other products for stores around the country. Richmond says Pillsbury was an essential part of life on the north end of Springfield for decades, and says it’s sad… but necessary… to see it go.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Girl who inspired Central Illinois town’s Make-A-Wish Christmas parade dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died. 3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma. “She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali […]
AUBURN, IL
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Illinois

© 3,826 × 2,152 pixels, file size: 1.3 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. It’s easy to locate a place to swim around and appreciate wading in Illinois because there are so many gorgeous city beaches, community pools, and urban waterparks. Perhaps you can pick a spot that’s a little more remote or off the beaten path for your hot summer cool-down sesh. Listed below are some of our favorite swimming sites, which span from breathtakingly man-made to naturally beautiful.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

