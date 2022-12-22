ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupita Nyong’o and Tenoch Huerta share sweet Christmas moment: ‘Feliz Navidad’

By Daniel Neira
Lupita Nyongo’o and Tenoch Huerta are ready to celebrate the holidays! The two stars of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ had a sweet moment dancing to the iconic song ‘Feliz Navidad’ by José Feliciano, and their fans are going crazy about their friendship.

The 39-year-old Kenyan-Mexican actress shared the video on social media, showing her dance moves and twirling by a pool. Lupita looked stunning, glammed up and dazzling in gold, while Tenoch wore an orange suit with silver shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Dq0N_0jrcwMN500 TikTok

The pair were all smiles dancing until Tenoch attempted to twirl Lupita, but her hairstyle was in the way. The pair can be seen laughing in the video. “No hair was harmed in the making of this moment,” she wrote, adding “Feliz Navidad.”

Fans of the two stars have noticed the chemistry between them, as this is not the first time they have danced together, previously showing their best Merengue moves while promoting their film, dancing to ‘Suavemente’ by Elvis Crespo.

“I WANT THEM TO BE A THING,” one person wrote, adding, “I think they’re just friends. Which is great too,” while someone else commented, “Can y’all pls give us a romance movie?? PLEASE.”

Online users love to see the actress showing her Latinidad, as she also dedicated an iconic Juan Gabriel song to her Mexican fans.“¡¡México!! ¡Estoy aquí! ¡Una canción para ti!”

“My grandma used to sing this to me when I was a kid. I miss her everyday, thank you for highlighting this song,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Just when you thought you could not love her more…… She is fluent in Spanish.”

LUPITA NYONG’O’S LATINO HERITAGE IS IN FULL SWING IN ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’

LUPITA NYONG’O DANCES MERENGUE WITH TENOCH HUERTA AND LIP-SYNCS TO JUAN GABRIEL IN MEXICO: WATCH

LUPITA NYONG’O REFLECTS ON THE PASSING OF CHADWICK BOSEMAN: SHARES THOUGHTS ON RECASTING



