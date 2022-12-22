Warming Center to Open Tonight at Hospitality Hub

An emergency warming center will open tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Hospitality Hub, 590 Washington Avenue, and will remain open until further notice. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., persons needing a ride to the warming center via MATA may contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup.

Emergency Warming Centers provide temporary shelter for those who are impacted by cold weather. The warming center is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter. Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of a full-service shelter. Those seeking shelter accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at the Union Mission (Men’s Shelter), 901-526-8403 , or The Salvation Army (Women or women and children). Other shelter services may be found by calling the 24-hour MIFA hotline at 901-529-4545.