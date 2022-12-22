ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Durham Christmas Day shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department. On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they discovered...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC

