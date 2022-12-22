ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Large fuel spill at Sam’s Club in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A large fuel spill has shut down part of the parking lot at the Sam’s Club in Newport News. The store is at 12407 Jefferson Avenue. Newport News police say the spill is also causing traffic backups near the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club. Drivers are asked to use caution.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

