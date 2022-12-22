CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO