Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
WAVY News 10
Large fuel spill at Sam’s Club in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A large fuel spill has shut down part of the parking lot at the Sam’s Club in Newport News. The store is at 12407 Jefferson Avenue. Newport News police say the spill is also causing traffic backups near the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club. Drivers are asked to use caution.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
She planned to give out toys to 250 families. Then she discovered a problem.
As the head of Viewpoint Services, Nadya Senia helps organizes programs to help community members in need of assistance whether it be clothing, food, or housing.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
peninsulachronicle.com
Ambassador Pass Available For Newport News Residents And City Employees
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News is inviting residents and city employees to be a visitor in their own hometown with the 2023 Ambassador Pass. The pass allows holders the opportunity to learn more about the unique experiences and activities available in Newport News, and to become community ambassadors. Ambassador Pass holders receive free one-time admission to eight city attractions. It is valid for two adults (age 16 and older) and two children on select dates.
Comments / 0