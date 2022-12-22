ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man from Greenbrier died on Christmas Day in a shooting on Interstate 24. Metro Police are looking for the suspect and believe road rage is a possible motive. It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and...
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays

Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around,...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Grinch At It Again In Stewart County

Dover, Tenn.–Well, well The Grinch stopped by the Stewart County Dispatch Center and stole one of the gifts. Dispatcher Lisa was working when The Grinch grabbed a gift out from under their tree and ran off. Later they found out he had gone to Sentry Armor, put on one of their new vests, posed for a picture showing out for the ladies, left the vest and took off.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Pet safety tips this holiday season

The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. News 2’s Davis Nolan is taking us back in time with some of the biggest snowfalls he has seen.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy