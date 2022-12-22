Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
KLTV
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
kjas.com
Two injured in north Jasper County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were injured in a Saturday evening crash in the north end of Jasper County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Circle Drive in Brookeland. Clark said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound at an...
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
kjas.com
Drivers escape injury in Thursday afternoon crash
Although one vehicle had heavy damage, two drivers managed to escape injury in a Thursday afternoon crash just west of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 81-year-old Kenneth Hodges, of Jasper, was in the center turning lane of Highway 190 West in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck when he made an unsafe turn and struck the side of an oncoming 2023 Hyundai SUV, driven by Sarah Carmouche, 25, of Austin.
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Lufkin Police Investigate Christmas Morning Shooting at Nightclub
Apparently, the Christmas phrase 'Peace on Earth and Good Will Towards Men' didn't ring true at a Lufkin nightclub during the early hours of Christmas morning. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, authorities are investigating an early morning incident in which two people were taken to a local hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue.
kjas.com
JCSO names Kasey Ryan their Deputy of the Year
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has named Kasey Ryan their 2022 Deputy of the Year. The prestigious award was presented to Deputy Ryan by Sheriff Mitchel Newman and Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan. Also receiving awards were Gina Streed who was named jailer of the Year, and Lillie Cooper who...
kjas.com
Police investigate reported robbery near Walmart parking lot
Jasper Police are investigating a robbery which was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon near the parking lot of the Walmart Store on West Gibson Street. Officers were called to the location shortly after 3:00, when a man reported that he had been forced to hand over cash to a man who threatened him with a knife as he walked between Walmart and the Lowe's Home Improvement Store.
kjas.com
Travel trailer destroyed by fire in Sabine County
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that what was reported as a vehicle fire turned out to be a travel trailer on fire. The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 Friday morning on Highway 96 near Yaupon Street in Pineland. The report said Pineland firefighters arrived to find the...
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
kjas.com
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton
Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
