Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing
Watch: Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue. Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.
This silent TikToker who never says a word in his videos made $10 million this year
According to Fortune, Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker and he's made $10 million this year. Lame joined TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic. He quickly racked up the views despite not saying a single word in his videos. A part of the reason for his silent videos was the fact that he could not speak English.
This Hilarious Video Is Why You Absolutely Need A Ring Camera
Get you someone who loves you as much as this chicken.
Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon
Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.
17 Bosses Who Made The Most Shocking, Entitled, And Straight-Up Wildest Decisions I've Ever Seen
Ah yes, the "entitled youth of today" just don't want to work. 🙄
Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok Into Pro- and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)
As if we thought there weren’t enough aspects of our appearance to be insecure about, the end of 2022 had to add another to the list. Now, people all over the world are concerned about the amount of buccal fat they have in their cheeks, thanks to a rising TikTok trend. Basically, after Lea Michele posted a new sultry selfie, people began speculating that she had buccal fat (pronounced “buckle fat”) removal, which she still has yet to comment on.
Bustle
Megan Fox Wore A Cottagecore Bustier For Date Night With MGK
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the literal definition of high-fashion couple goals and their most recent date night look offers even more aesthetic inspiration for your emo Pinterest board. The pair always knows how to compliment each other’s looks, consistently coordinating through color palettes, textures, cut-outs, and even...
9 ordinary people who went unexpectedly viral in 2022 described what it's like to be launched into the internet spotlight
From a kid who really likes corn to a 100-year-old doctor with a world record, here are the people who captured the internet's attention in 2022.
Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look
By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
Upworthy
Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot
Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
Elon Musk Claims He's Stepping Down From Twitter, but There's a Huge Catch
Since controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken over as Twitter CEO, users of the social media app have been less than impressed by his changes. Some of his most recent changes include a blanket ban on links to other social media platforms and deleting the accounts of journalists he accused of "doxxing" him.
‘I want to get off WhatsApp and call my friends instead’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023
Lately I’ve been feeling disconnected from my friends, which is strange, as I speak to them all the time. When I say “speak”, I mean we send messages to each other on WhatsApp. I hear their voices when they send voice notes. But mostly we type. WhatsApp...
Watch Shay Mitchell Use a Treadmill Like You've Never Seen Before
The actress shared a look at her workout routine with trainer Kira Stokes in a new video.
Elle
Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Sleek Red Valentino Dress at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner, like her sister Kim Kardashian, dressed to sparkle last night at her family's annual Christmas Eve party in one of her most formal and glitzy looks of the year. The model opted to wear a strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1