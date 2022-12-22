ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.
Buccal Fat Removal Is Dividing TikTok Into Pro- and Anti-Cheeks — Plastic Surgeon Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

As if we thought there weren’t enough aspects of our appearance to be insecure about, the end of 2022 had to add another to the list. Now, people all over the world are concerned about the amount of buccal fat they have in their cheeks, thanks to a rising TikTok trend. Basically, after Lea Michele posted a new sultry selfie, people began speculating that she had buccal fat (pronounced “buckle fat”) removal, which she still has yet to comment on.
Megan Fox Wore A Cottagecore Bustier For Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the literal definition of high-fashion couple goals and their most recent date night look offers even more aesthetic inspiration for your emo Pinterest board. The pair always knows how to compliment each other’s looks, consistently coordinating through color palettes, textures, cut-outs, and even...
Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look

By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles

Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot

Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
