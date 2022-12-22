Read full article on original website
Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
Terry Bradshaw Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Late Friend and Steelers Teammate Franco Harris
The Terry Bradshaw-Franco Harris relationship includes four Super Bowl wins and the Immaculate Reception with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The post Terry Bradshaw Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Late Friend and Steelers Teammate Franco Harris appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Irvin offers more details on passing of Franco Harris
Franco Harris passed away suddenly at the age of 72 earlier this week. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, Irvin offered new details about the tragic passing of his fellow Hall of Famer.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
TMZ.com
Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis
Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Cleveland Browns signing
The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the NFL playoffs this season, but it looks like the team is already making plans for the future with an absolutely massive signing this week, locking up starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the next few years. According to NFL insider Adam...
Yardbarker
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
Pittsburgh Steelers' emotional Franco Harris jersey retirement ceremony
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris No. 32 at halftime of their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris passed away earlier in the week at the age of 72. What was expected to be a joyous occasion had a somber tone. Still, Steelers fans delivered love as the jersey was presented to Harris’ family.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Viewing for Franco Harris to be Held at Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are invited to pay their final respects to the late Franco Harris.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Mall of America shooting a 'scary situation'
Several members of the New York Giants were inside the Mall of America on Friday night when gunshots rang out. None were injured but a 19-year-old man was left deceased. The players, staffers, and radio announcer, Bob Papa, who were inside the mall were immediately locked down. Giants team security...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Explains Franco Harris Snap Count Tribute
Pittsburgh incorporated Harris’s name into one of the team’s plays.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers fans travel to Pittsburgh to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Immaculate Reception’
PITTSBURGH — Steelers fans from near and far gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”. Originally the Steelers had planned to gather right in front of this memorial of Franco Harris but due to the frigid cold they moved fans into a covered area. Despite...
Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans
Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception
The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72.
