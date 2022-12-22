ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

White Christmas ‘most likely’ in Scottish Highlands, says Met Office

By Danny Halpin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Otf_0jrcmNTC00

The Scottish Highlands is the only part of the UK likely to see a white Christmas, according to the Met Office .

Christmas is likely to be wet and cloudy for a lot of the country with the heavy snowfall coming two weeks too early to give most people a white Christmas.

Instead, warm air from the South West will push temperatures as high as 13C in southern England on Friday and with it a band of rain will sweep through England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

At the same time, temperatures will hover above freezing in northern Scotland and lower levels there may see some snow on Christmas night as cool winds push in from the north-west and blow across the whole UK.

After this band of rain, conditions will be drier in the South and East of England with blustering winds across the North West, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “It’s going to be a cloudy and wet Christmas weekend for some of the UK and any wintry showers are most likely to be confined to the far northwest of Scotland.

“A white Christmas, which according to the Met Office is defined by a single snowflake falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day, is most likely in the northwest of Scotland later on the day on Sunday, with some snow moving in from the north-west as part of a cooler pool of air and some snow could even be seen in the northwest of the UK at lower levels overnight on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.

“What we’re looking at for Christmas Eve is staying mainly dry for southern and eastern parts but areas to the northwest will see some showers and some longer spells of rain for a time, including some heavy rain as well for a short time and some snow falling over the high ground of Scotland.

“Some breezy conditions as well on Christmas Eve, some gusty winds especially in the north and west of the UK. That scene continues into Christmas Day with unsettled weather in charge of the UK regime at the moment.”

For the weekend in general, he said the country would face typical weather for this time of year, with “a mild, more unsettled pattern in charge”.

He added: “Strong winds and rain continue for north and western areas in particular. Further south won’t be immune to the occasional shower but the drier weather is expected in central and eastern parts of England.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of homes without water on Christmas Day

Around 5,000 houses in west Scotland were left without water on Christmas Day, with many still facing shortages on Boxing Day.The cause of the problem afflicting houses in East Renfrewshire was said to be an “operational issue” at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works. Scottish Water said the fault was fixed however, people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may only have “intermittent” water today. Local schools set up bottled water collection points for those impacted. One affected resident from Newton Mearns has five people in the household. He told BBC Scotland that his water was cut off at...
The Independent

Boxing Day morning shopper footfall up by half on last year, data suggests

Shoppers appear to have defied Boxing Day expectations with early indications suggesting footfall at UK retail destinations is up by as much as half on this time last year.Concerns had been raised that the cost-of-living crisis coupled with rail strikes could affect the traditionally popular shopping day.But central London, which has been hit hard by industrial action from transport unions, saw footfall more than double on Boxing Day morning.Industry analyst Springboard said data up until midday on Monday showed footfall was higher across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was...
The Independent

Wet and windy week to come ahead of new year celebrations

It looks set to be a wet and windy week in the run-up to the new year celebrations, forecasters have said.The Met Office said there could be some “potentially disruptive weather and it is certainly going to turn much more unsettled” from Tuesday.Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan also warned that shoppers who are looking for bargains in the sales could see some “pretty unpleasant conditions” while there may be “some difficult driving conditions at times in the coming week”.Tricky travelling conditions are expected over the next 24 hours or so across northern parts of the UK in particular - Stay...
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte has ‘adorable’ response to Paddington reading at Westminster Abbey service

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Westminster Abbey Carol Concert with her “sweet” reaction to an appearance by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.Recorded earlier this month and broadcast on Christmas Eve, the Together at Christmas service saw the Cambridge family come together for the event, which was hosted by the Princess of Wales.The Prince of Wales and Prince George were also in attendance at the ceremony, which was filmed earlier this month.As part of the celebrations, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the Paddington films, did a reading in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.As the announcement...
The Independent

George and Charlotte in full voice for Kate’s Christmas Eve carol service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte sang in full voice at their mother the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service, during which the late Queen’s memory was honoured.The future king and his younger sister held candles as they joined the congregation for the festive evening at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.George and Charlotte were among more than 1,800 people at the televised service, which aired on ITV1 on Christmas Eve and was narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.Kate was seen at one point with a comforting arm around Charlotte’s shoulder, while the Prince of Wales placed a guiding hand on his son George’s...
The Independent

Welsh Water apologises as hundreds in Monmouthshire still without access to water

Welsh Water has issued an apology to customers over its failure to secure water supply to its customers over the festive period, with many still unable to access the vital resource.Posting an update to its website on Monday afternoon, the company, which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to most of Wales, said an estimated 200 properties in Monmouthshire were still without water.Water supply issues in the southeast of Wales come after thousands of homes in the west of the country were left without water in the days leading up to Christmas.Welsh Water said its teams were “working hard” to...
The Independent

Strike news – live: Rail workers to stage 24-hour walkout on Boxing Day evening

Workers at a rail operator will stage a 24-hour strike from Boxing Day evening as walkouts continue to dampen the festive season due to unresolved pay disputes. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry will walk out from 9pm as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.The union believes that walkouts by staff will severely impact services at CrossCountry, which covers large swathes of the country, from Penzance to the Midlands, Wales and...
The Independent

Moment skiers are engulfed by massive avalanche in Austrian mountains

A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.Police say they believe no one else is missing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern ThailandStrike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so farUS bomb cyclone: Monster storm claims at least 34 lives across country
The Independent

Roads busy with football fans and shoppers amid Boxing Day rail strike

Motorists faced disruption on Boxing Day as motorway traffic crawled along at 15mph in some places as rail strikes saw football fans and bargain-hunters take to the roads.Thousands who might have travelled by train were forced to make other plans amid continued industrial action.Hundreds of trains usually run on December 26 after the Christmas Day shutdown, but Network Rail said Britain’s railways would remain closed for a second consecutive day due to a walkout by workers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.The AA said it expected 15.2 million cars on UK roads on Boxing Day.A spokesman for the motoring...
The Independent

Thousands gather for Boxing Day hunts

Thousands of people have gathered for Boxing Day hunts which took place for the first time in two years without the restrictions that were imposed due to the pandemic.The Countryside Alliance (CA) said more than 200 packs of hounds – including foxhounds, beagles, harriers, basset hounds, draghounds and bloodhounds – are estimated to have been part of Boxing Day meets held outside pubs, in town centres and on other land suitable for large crowds of people.Polly Portwin, the CA’s director of the campaign for hunting, said: “Boxing Day meets bring thousands of people together: be it families, friends, neighbours or...
The Independent

Labour warns government to cut waiting lists not standards in row over NHS targets

Labour has said the government should cut waiting lists not standards after reports ministers are poised to abolish most NHS targets in England next year. The efficiency of the health service is under increasing scrutiny following warnings of chaos in the NHS this winter. Patients are languishing on waiting lists and suffering long waits for ambulances amid claims the service is close to collapse. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said ministers would be wrong to “water down” or scrap standards. “The answer is cutting waiting times, not cutting standards for patients,” he said. “It is a disgrace that patients...
The Independent

Labour warns against scrapping NHS targets

Rishi Sunak’s Government has been warned by Labour not to scrap NHS targets following reports the majority of the benchmarks could be axed.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the answer to the problems faced by the NHS was “cutting waiting times, not cutting standards for patients”.The i newspaper reported that the majority of England’s targets would be scrapped, with a greater emphasis on local management of the healthcare system along similar lines to schools.Mr Streeting said: “After years of failing to meet basic standards for patients, the Government is now looking to water down or scrap standards altogether. The answer...
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
The Independent

Cost of living and rail strikes see central London empty during Boxing Day sales

Despite Boxing Day being one of the busiest days in the shopping calendar, central London today appeared empty (26 December), with rail strikes and the cost of living crisis impacting spending.Most shops on the traditionally bustling Oxford Street appeared open, but there were few people seen out and about - and even less carrying shopping bags containing sale buys.Hundreds of trains are cancelled today due to rail staff walkouts, forcing many to stay home, or seek long routes via bus or car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

In Pictures: Bargain-hunters, swimmers and fundraisers out on Boxing Day

Mild weather encouraged thousands of people to throw off their post-Christmas Day slump and venture out around the UK.While the lure of bargains to be had tempted shoppers to Boxing Day sales across the UK, others exercised their lungs with dips in the sea, took part in fundraising efforts or rode out with local hunts.It was a marked change from December 26 last year, when parts of the UK were still facing Covid-19 restrictions after the pre-Christmas surge in the Omicron variant.This year, hundreds of shoppers queued in central London on Monday morning, lured by big discounts at stores including...
The Independent

CrossCountry workers to stage 24-hour strike as rail disruption continues

Workers at a rail operator will stage a 24-hour strike from Boxing Day evening, continuing the wave of industrial unrest sweeping across the country.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry will walk out from 9pm as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.The union believes that walkouts by staff will severely impact services at CrossCountry, which covers large swathes of the country, from Penzance to the Midlands, Wales and northern England through to Scottish...
The Independent

King’s Christmas message tops festive TV ratings

The King’s Christmas message was the most-watched programme on Christmas Day.The annual festive broadcast was watched by an average of 8.1 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.Charles’s pre-recorded address to the nation mirrored the late Queen’s well-established template, with a personal reflection on the year touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.In his message, he sympathised with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills”.The central theme was a celebration of “selfless dedication”, a value embodied by the Queen, and he...
The Independent

Ninety people cross English Channel in two boats on Christmas Day

Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.They were the first crossings recorded since December 21 and take the provisional total for migrants making the dangerous journey from France this year to 45,756.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised legislation in the new year to help tackle the problem by making sure that if someone enters the UK illegally they do not have the right to stay in the country.Meanwhile ministers are also working to tighten immigration rules to curb numbers coming to the country legally.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn up a plan that would...
The Independent

Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing cousin, 13, of British Olympian

A British Olympian has appealed for support in the search for her 13-year-old cousin who has gone missing in the Basingstoke area after her family and police said they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare.Posting to Twitter on Christmas Eve, high jumper Morgan Lake said Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen in Basingstoke on 21 December.“My 13 year old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for 3 nights now. Last seen in Basingstoke at around 9pm on Wednesday night. Police are involved but if anyone has any information please contact me,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her relative.PLEASE SHARE ⚠️My...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy