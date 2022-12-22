Read full article on original website
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
Special Opportunities with the ARL of Iowa
The ARL of Iowa is still hosting the Tree of Life through the end of the year. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season. An opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro. Items needed are KMR/PMR, blankets, towels, easy cheese, cat carriers, timothy hay, etc.
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
LIHEAP Available to Help With Heating Bills
Colder temperatures are here and that means some Iowans can qualify for financial assistance for their heating bills. from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. State energy assistance bureau Chief, Bill Marquess the program was still using extra funds last year that it got through federal pandemic relief.
Got a cold or the flu? Be careful when mixing meds
Statewide Iowa — It’s the season for stuffy noses, coughs and sneezes, but common colds may not seem so common with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV still rampant, and Iowans are reminded to take care with the meds they swallow. Dr. Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, a pharmacy professor at Drake...
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
What food pantries are open, closed during central Iowa's winter storm?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Blizzard-like weather conditions have caused many businesses and schools to close, as well as events to be canceled. But as temperatures drop...
Iowa Mechanic To Pay $7.2M To Ex-Angie’s List CEO For Overcharging Classic Car Repairs
One of the founders, and the former CEO of Angie’s List, Bill Oesterle, has won a $7.2 million decision in Iowa against a mechanic who was found to have misled him on the authenticity of at least one classic car, and overcharged him for work on others. Craig Hillinger,...
Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions
(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
Farmland continues to be held tightly by Iowans
AMES — The annual Iowa State University survey has found the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at $11,411. ISU’s Wendong Zhang John) oversees the survey. “This represents a 17 percent growth over the past year, and this is really phenomenal because that when you’re thinking about over the past few years — last year 2021 Iowa will farmland values rose 29 percent — and so this is a ramp up that is that we haven’t seen since the 1980s, essentially,” Zhang says.
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Iowa
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Iowa supermarket location in Windsor Heights.
Push for new Iowa law to expand access to opioid reversal medication
Statewide Iowa – A company that makes a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses is pushing to expand access to the medication in Iowa. Larry Lanier is a lobbyist for Emergent Biosolutions, which manufacturers the opioid reversal drug naloxone and sold under the brand name NARCAN. Iowa law lets...
Energy assistance available for some Iowans
DES MOINES — Colder temperatures are here and that means some Iowans can qualify for financial assistance for their heating bills. from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. State energy assistance bureau Chief Bill Marquess the program was still using extra funds last year that it...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Tik Tok ban presents balancing act
Some state agencies deeply connected to popular social media platform. Illinois courts are immune to Freedom of Information Act requests. There’s a push to change that. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent order to ban Tik Tok from state devices could have consequences. It was not a good...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
