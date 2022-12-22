Carol R. (Thieman) Brunswick, 83, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born June 20, 1939 in Burkettsville, OH the daughter of Henry and Clara (Fink) Thieman. She married Gerald L. Brunswick on June 20, 1959 in St. Henry, OH. Carol worked an array of diverse jobs. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Women of the Moose. She loved to sew, crochet, cross stich, read, cook, and playing Bingo. Most of all she enjoyed family gatherings and was loved by many. Per Carol’s wishes Memorial Services will be held in St. Henry, Ohio, around the time of her birthday. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a charity of the Donor’s choice.

