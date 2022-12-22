Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Virginia Ann Rossok, 90
Virginia Ann Rossok, age 90, of Sandwich/McHenry, IL passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at Valley Hi Nursing Home, while on Hospice Care. She was born August 19, 1932 in Peru, IL, the daughter of Louis and Victoria (Nazim) Czerny. Family was extremely important to Virginia. She recently was able...
WSPY NEWS
Muteteli Akilah Harvey, 49
Muteteli Akilah Harvey, 49, of Sandwich IL, passed away Monday December 19th 2022 at her home, as an assumed result of a decade long struggle with disability caused by known and unknown chronic illness and pain. She was born August 6th 1973 in Chicago IL, the daughter of Melvin & Curtnall (Wilson-Galvin) Williams; married Shaun Xavier Harvey February 14th 1994 and divorced 2002.
WSPY NEWS
George W. Adkins, 91
George W. Adkins, 91, of Yorkville, IL, passed away early Tuesday, December 22, 2022. He was born March 16, 1931 in Rosamond, IL the son of Byron and Iva (McCain) Adkins. George was united in marriage to the late Harriett “Dee” McCaslin on August 18, 1951 in Pana, IL.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Restaurateuring Mortons
Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
WSPY NEWS
Carol R. (Thieman) Brunswick, 83
Carol R. (Thieman) Brunswick, 83, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born June 20, 1939 in Burkettsville, OH the daughter of Henry and Clara (Fink) Thieman. She married Gerald L. Brunswick on June 20, 1959 in St. Henry, OH. Carol worked an array of diverse jobs. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Women of the Moose. She loved to sew, crochet, cross stich, read, cook, and playing Bingo. Most of all she enjoyed family gatherings and was loved by many. Per Carol’s wishes Memorial Services will be held in St. Henry, Ohio, around the time of her birthday. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a charity of the Donor’s choice.
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
WSPY NEWS
Fire leaves two dead in Ottawa
Tragedy struck a family in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning. A news release from the Ottawa Fire Department says a fire in a two-unit apartment left a mother and her daughter dead while a son was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation at an area hospital. Flames were visible...
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot
CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
travellemming.com
Facts About Chicago (29 Interesting & Fun Things to Know)
Today, I’m going to cover some fun Chicago facts to help you get to know my favorite city in America. You’ll learn that there’s a lot more to the so-called Windy City than meets the eye. Chicago is a vibrant and diverse cultural hub. Chicago draws millions...
Comments / 0