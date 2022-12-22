Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
One person killed, 2 others in serious condition following deadly Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning in Orange County. The crash happened on South Goldenrod Road near the intersection of Fort Jefferson Road at around 12:45 a.m. Troopers said a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on South...
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
WESH
FHP: 11-year-old boy among 2 dead after Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a Sumter County crash on Thursday. An SUV and a sedan crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on State Road 91. Both vehicles were northbound on that road. Troopers said while they were near milepost 304, the...
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a registered sex offender after deputies said he violently attacked detention deputies at the South County Jail. Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Lakeland Police Department, which had responded to a...
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
ocala-news.com
Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
villages-news.com
Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel
A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.
fox13news.com
Great-grandmother rescued from under car in Tampa parking lot dies from injuries, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - An elderly woman who was run over by a car in a Tampa parking lot while pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller has died from her injuries, days after she and the toddler were both rescued from underneath the vehicle by good Samaritans. Tampa police said the...
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
