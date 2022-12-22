In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO