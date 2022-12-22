ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change

Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

House Democrats "pass the torch": But Hakeem Jeffries is no upgrade on Nancy Pelosi

John F. Kennedy reached heights of inaugural oratory in 1961 when he declared that "the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans." Three decades later, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, a Newsweek headline proclaimed "THE TORCH PASSES." The article underneath glorified "a film clip that made its way into a widely seen campaign ad: a beaming, 16-year-old Bill Clinton on a sun-drenched White House lawn, shaking the hand of his and his generation's idol, John F. Kennedy."
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCAX

Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is getting ready to step down at the end of December. The Dean of the Senate has been walking the halls of the Capitol and deliberating with lawmakers since 1974. As he steps back from eight terms, he says he hopes Vermonters know he tried his best to make the state a better place.
VERMONT STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says

Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

