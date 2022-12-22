Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of Missing Teen Is Found

Photo: CBS 12

Investigators say they have found the body of a missing Lantana teen.

17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda was last seen driving his mother's white Toyota Camry in Delray Beach last Saturday.

His mother says the boy went to visit a friend but never returned home.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had detectives looking for him when they came upon his body around 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North, near Loxahatchee Wednesday afternoon.

The case is being worked as a homicide.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information at 561-688-3400.