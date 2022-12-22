Read full article on original website
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Two women die after crash in Las Cruces; other driver charged with vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The driver believed to be responsible for a Thursday evening head-on collision that killed two women in Las Cruces has been charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened on Spruce Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nicholas Esteban Gurrola, 31, of Las Cruces, is charged with...
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport
Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
Migrants endure extreme cold; El Pasoans bring aid to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants CBS4 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
El Pasoans share Christmas spirit with those in need
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the quiet whispers and worries of the unknown move around the streets of downtown El Paso a quiet song sung by a handful of people grows stronger. “Look around right. It’s critical,” said El Pasoan Teresa Sotelo. A group of El...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
One restaurant kept its doors open for Christmas to keep serving customers for the holiday
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
