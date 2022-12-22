ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport

Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
El Pasoans share Christmas spirit with those in need

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the quiet whispers and worries of the unknown move around the streets of downtown El Paso a quiet song sung by a handful of people grows stronger. “Look around right. It’s critical,” said El Pasoan Teresa Sotelo. A group of El...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
