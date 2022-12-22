Read full article on original website
Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state’s wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
buckrail.com
WYDOT: Multiple crashes on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo —The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is warning travelers of multiple crashes and a blocked travel lane on Teton Pass in Jackson from milepost 14.5-15. “Be prepared to stop, expect delays,” said WYDOT. This is a developing story and Buckrail will provide updates as they...
eastidahonews.com
Drivers urged to scrap windshields after car hits van
DRIGGS — A local sheriff’s office is remindering drivers to make sure windows and windshields are clear of ice, snow and other obstructions after a vehicle crashed on Thursday. Mitch Golden, a spokesman with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, told EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened after 8:40 a.m. The...
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
buckrail.com
Ski safety tips for navigating the slopes this holiday season
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The holiday season is here, and for many, that means family gatherings and ski vacations. Last season, Dr. Jeffrey Greenbaum medical director at St. Johns’s Health in the Emergency Department and medical director at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Ski Patrol shared these tips for navigating potentially crowded slopes.
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
buckrail.com
Roadhouse and Melvin complete merger
JACKSON, Wyo. — As of yesterday Dec. 22, Roadhouse Brewing Co. officially owns Melvin Brewing Company. Last month, representatives from both brewing companies confirmed that Roadhouse signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations. The price of the acquisition remains confidential. “Both breweries have a similar...
eastidahonews.com
Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation pays off $40,000 of student meal debt in 4 school districts
IDAHO FALLS — Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation, a newly formed non-profit, recently donated funds to help offset student meal debt in school districts throughout the southeast Idaho region. The non-profit donated $5,000 to Madison School District #321, $5,000 to Jefferson School District #251, $20,000 to Idaho Falls School District...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Youth suicide a growing issue in Jackson
A new study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown a disturbing increase in the number of children seeking help for suicidal ideation and, Jackson Hole is no exception. In 2020, nearly one-quarter of all deaths of children between the ages of 5 and 19 were due to...
