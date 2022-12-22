Read full article on original website
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Man with weapon barricades himself in east El Paso home, EPPD SWAT responds
UPDATE: (7:49 a.m.) El Paso Police say the suspect, who has not been indentified, voluntarily came out of the home around 7 a.m. The suspect was arrested and is facing aggravated assualt charges. The scene is now clear. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police say the SWAT team was...
KVIA
Police investigate stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a stabbing in a central El Paso neighborhood on Christmas night. The stabbing happened in the 3700 block of Truman avenue. Stay with ABC-7 for any updates to this story. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve
EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
KVIA
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
dallasexpress.com
Man Allegedly Kills Grandfather with Fork
A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death with a fork, according to El Paso police. The El Paso Times reported that Kevin Joe Robles was arrested in connection with the death of his grandfather. Juan Julian Macias Salas, 81, was found dead on December 14 when police responded...
cbs4local.com
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
foxsanantonio.com
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
KFOX 14
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
Police: Son kills mother with shotgun after argument; suspect now under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old killed his mother with a shotgun after an argument Friday, Dec. 16 and then fled the scene, El Paso police said. The suspect is now in custody, according to an update released by El Paso police Monday afternoon. The shooting happened Friday afternoon along the 300 block of […]
El Paso Convention Center turns into temporary migrant shelter
Nearly 1,000 cots are ready at the El Paso Convention Center, which was transformed into a migrant shelter on Wednesday.
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
