ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

16-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Shootings in Baltimore did not take a Christmas break as police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old on Christmas Eve. According to police, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on December 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire. After arriving at the location, officers canvassed the area for potential victims, witnesses, or suspects and observed evidence of a shooting. Soon after, officers were notified that a walk-in victim had arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment. Investigators went to the hospital and observed a 16-year-old male suffering from The post 16-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting.  When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.  Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.  Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAL

Person wounded in York County shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police release photos of two men suspected in deadly shooting near CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for two people believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday in downtown Baltimore, near CFG Bank Arena.Police released photos of the two suspects. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon on South Howard Street, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he died.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website.   
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting near CFG Arena in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on South Howard street in downtown Baltimore, police said.Around 2:49 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of South Howard Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an anonymous text tip by vising the Metro Crime Stoppers website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting

MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy