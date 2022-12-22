Read full article on original website
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
New York Post
At least 14 people shot dead, 16 others wounded over Christmas weekend
Gun violence cut a bloody swath through the US over the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead — including a 3-year-old Missouri girl — and 16 others wounded. Shootings were reported between Friday night and early Monday morning in states from coast to coast, including Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida.The holiday weekend got off to a grim start when a 19-year-old man, identified as Johntae Raymon Hudson, was shot dead during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis early Saturday. Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting, which they said...
Elderly woman in Westminster thwarts robbery attempt with pepper spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll thwarted an attempted armed robbery of her purse with pepper spray, authorities said today.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes. The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Shore News Network
