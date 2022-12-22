Read full article on original website
16-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Shootings in Baltimore did not take a Christmas break as police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old on Christmas Eve. According to police, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on December 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire. After arriving at the location, officers canvassed the area for potential victims, witnesses, or suspects and observed evidence of a shooting. Soon after, officers were notified that a walk-in victim had arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment. Investigators went to the hospital and observed a 16-year-old male suffering from The post 16-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police
Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
1-year-old in Baltimore Amber Alert found safe
An Amber Alert has been issued in Baltimore for 1-year-old Damarie Williams. Police are looking for 32-year-old Dariel Martin Williams. Said to be armed and dangerous.
Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
WGAL
York shooting at West Princess Street
There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WGAL
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting
MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
