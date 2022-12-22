BALTIMORE, MD – Shootings in Baltimore did not take a Christmas break as police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old on Christmas Eve. According to police, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on December 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire. After arriving at the location, officers canvassed the area for potential victims, witnesses, or suspects and observed evidence of a shooting. Soon after, officers were notified that a walk-in victim had arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment. Investigators went to the hospital and observed a 16-year-old male suffering from The post 16-year-old shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO