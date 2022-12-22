Police in Colorado say they discovered what are being described as “incendiary devices” at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall, while investigating the suspected murder-suicide of a married couple at the hall. The devices did not ignite, according to police.The discovery of the devices could reveal new details about the two deaths at the hall. On Christmas Day, a man shot his wife before then shooting himself, according to a police statement. Both people were former members of the congregation in the city of Thornton, CO, near Denver, according to police, who have not yet released the identities of the deceased. The shooting did not take place during any religious services.Read it at NBC News

THORNTON, CO ・ 8 MINUTES AGO