‘Incendiary Devices’ Found After Murder-Suicide in Jehovah’s Witness Center
Police in Colorado say they discovered what are being described as “incendiary devices” at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall, while investigating the suspected murder-suicide of a married couple at the hall. The devices did not ignite, according to police.The discovery of the devices could reveal new details about the two deaths at the hall. On Christmas Day, a man shot his wife before then shooting himself, according to a police statement. Both people were former members of the congregation in the city of Thornton, CO, near Denver, according to police, who have not yet released the identities of the deceased. The shooting did not take place during any religious services.Read it at NBC News
Elderly woman in Westminster thwarts robbery attempt with pepper spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll thwarted an attempted armed robbery of her purse with pepper spray, authorities said today.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes. The dodge was driven by Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Morgan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Bedford County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
