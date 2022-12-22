ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothschild, WI

Whole Health Presentation At the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Dawn Hendrickson and Todd Raley

Dawn Hendrickson and Todd Raley, Whole Health Coaches, from the Wausau VA Outpatient Clinic spoke at the November 30, 2022 Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. They talked about the VA’s approach to health care which focuses on empowering and equipping Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being.

They will work with you to optimize your well-being by assisting you to achieve you’re health goals based on what is important to you. Health coaching helps you to realize your goals based on your values and strengths. As you work with a health coach you can expect to:

-Explore Mindfulness

-Explore what matters to you

-Participate in self-care strategies

-Make behavior changes based on your values

-Develop a personal health plan

Coaching services are FREE, and available in-person (individual or group) and via the telephone or computer to best fit your lifestyle. When you are ready for a Whole Health Coach speak to your VA health care team for more information.

Whole Health Point of Contact:

Tomah VAMC Whole Health Services

Phone: 1-800-872-8662, Ext 61417 or 66212

Story and Photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

