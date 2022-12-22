From a cybersecurity perspective, the tip of 2021 had two newsworthy occasions: The Log4j zero-day exploit and widespread use of Grinch bots. Whereas the previous has hopefully been resolved, even whether it is nonetheless being felt by safety groups, the latter doesn’t have a straightforward answer. To make issues tougher, we count on to see a rise in bots impacting each the web procuring expertise and retail organizations as we enter 2023. In the end, it’s going to take an industry-wide effort to fight these bots and convey the enjoyment again to digital procuring.

20 HOURS AGO