Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022

2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
Crypto can get weird: The 5 strangest stories of the industry in 2022

From Terra to FTX, 2022 has given us many weird crypto stories. While investors have been enduring a bear market that saw the crypto industry sink below the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, adoption in the space has been growing, and old mysteries were finally solved. From the incredible short...
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
Mexican president holds 1,000th daily news conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday delivered his 1,000th daily news conference -- a marathon appearance before the cameras every weekday that, like the populist leader, sharply divides opinion. Instead most deliver reports at Lopez Obrador's news conferences, which have also been attended by business people and foreign dignitaries including Argentinian and Bolivian presidents.
Elon Musk Warns About a Bad Decision

The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
Crypto Price Check: Ghosts of Crypto Haunt Battered Sector

The crypto sector needs a little Christmas right this very minute, but that doesn't seem likely. Cryptocurrency investors have been pounded by a series of setbacks and scandals, including most recently--and most spectacularly--the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged grinch who stole crypto, arrived in...
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.

