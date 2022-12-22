Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptoglobe.com
Brazil’s New Crypto Regulation Allows Digital Currencies to be Used As Payment Methods
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law a bill that “provides for the inclusion of virtual currencies and air mileage programs in the definition of ‘payment arrangements’ under the supervision of the Central Bank.”. This bill was passed by Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies on 29 November...
CoinTelegraph
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto can get weird: The 5 strangest stories of the industry in 2022
From Terra to FTX, 2022 has given us many weird crypto stories. While investors have been enduring a bear market that saw the crypto industry sink below the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, adoption in the space has been growing, and old mysteries were finally solved. From the incredible short...
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
CoinTelegraph
U.S. delays crypto tax reporting rules, as it still can’t define what a 'broker' is
A key set of crypto tax reporting rules is being delayed until further notice under a decision made by the United States Treasury Department. The rules were supposed to be effective in the 2023 tax filing year, in accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November, 2021.
Mexican president holds 1,000th daily news conference
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday delivered his 1,000th daily news conference -- a marathon appearance before the cameras every weekday that, like the populist leader, sharply divides opinion. Instead most deliver reports at Lopez Obrador's news conferences, which have also been attended by business people and foreign dignitaries including Argentinian and Bolivian presidents.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
Elon Musk Warns About a Bad Decision
The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
Crypto Price Check: Ghosts of Crypto Haunt Battered Sector
The crypto sector needs a little Christmas right this very minute, but that doesn't seem likely. Cryptocurrency investors have been pounded by a series of setbacks and scandals, including most recently--and most spectacularly--the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged grinch who stole crypto, arrived in...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
CoinDesk
Former White House Adviser: Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Is 'Balanced' but ‘Gaps’ Remain
Which federal agency should regulate crypto? That still needs to be worked out, said Carole House, a former director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation for the White House who co-authored President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Thursday the March executive...
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Explode by Over 100%, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s the Timeline
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC) as 2022 comes to a close. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is currently exhibiting a bullish chart pattern, which could break out to the upside in 2023.
Comments / 0