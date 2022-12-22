ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtsville, NY

ID Released For 18-Year-Old Male Passenger Killed In Triple-Fatal Holtsville Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eomdK_0jrcYXcS00
The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Holtsville.

A 16-year-old Holtsville resident was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, identified as Cem Gunes, passenger Taylor Beltramini, age 17, of Moriches, and a male passenger now ID's as Landon Kromhout Auditore, age 18, of Mastic, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

motor vehicle crash on Nicolls Road in Holtsville on December 21.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford

Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
DANBURY, CT
PIX11

Deaf, mute woman reported missing in Elmont: Nassau PD

ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — A deaf and mute woman was reported missing in Elmont on Friday, police said. Samatha Denise Primus, 46, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said. She has limited sign language abilities. Primus was last seen at a Savoy Avenue home, police said. She may have headed toward Brooklyn. […]
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
New York Post

Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods

Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
RAMSEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedan Barrels Into House Just Off Route 17

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency just before his sedan slammed into the side of a house just off Route 17 in Carlstadt on Monday. The Mercedes Benz took down a chain link fence and struck the residence on Passaic Avenue at the corner of 9th Street shortly before 9 a.m.
CARLSTADT, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Rye Police Rescue 30-Year-Old Woman After She Jumps from Playland Pier

RYE, NY (December 23, 2022) — A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon by Rye police officers after she jumped into Long Island Sound. Police narrative: Rye Police Department Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper were on routine patrol in the late afternoon of December 22, 2022 when they received a radio run of a woman threatening suicide at the Playland Pier. The 30 year old Harrison, NY resident jumped from the pier railing as the Officers approached. The officers reported when the female hit the water she immediately began treading water, but the current began pulling her toward the rocks. Officer Silvestri entered the water and secured the female bringing her back to the shore. Officers then escorted her to an ambulance already on scene. Rye Brook / Port Chester Rye EMS transported the female to the Westchester County Medical Center for an evaluation and treatment.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy