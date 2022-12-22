ID Released For 18-Year-Old Male Passenger Killed In Triple-Fatal Holtsville Crash

The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

It happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Holtsville.

A 16-year-old Holtsville resident was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, identified as Cem Gunes, passenger Taylor Beltramini, age 17, of Moriches, and a male passenger now ID's as Landon Kromhout Auditore, age 18, of Mastic, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

