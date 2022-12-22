Read full article on original website
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
Migrants receive gifts for Christmas, thankful to El Pasoans and community for help
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. KFOX14 spoke...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Two women die after crash in Las Cruces; other driver charged with vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The driver believed to be responsible for a Thursday evening head-on collision that killed two women in Las Cruces has been charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened on Spruce Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nicholas Esteban Gurrola, 31, of Las Cruces, is charged with...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
Pellicano widening road project faces months-long delay
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction signs, orange barrels and backup are what people constantly see every time they drive down Pellicano Drive. People who use the busy stretch of Pellicano Drive between Loop 375 and Darrington Road in the far east side will have to continue budgeting extra time for their commute.
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
Migrants brace cold night; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX14 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
Most businesses closed during Christmas but one restaurant kept their doors open
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
