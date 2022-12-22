ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
