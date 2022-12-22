Read full article on original website
Related
US Postal Service announces $9.6B investment in new electric vehicle fleet while operating at a loss
The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday announced a $9.6 billion investment in 66,000 new electric mail trucks as part of a Biden administration EV-push.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed
What Happens To All Of The Old EV Batteries?
As the future turns electric, consumers are wondering where their car batteries come from, and what happens to them when they are replaced. It's smart to worry about the environmental impact these things have on our planet. We will take a closer look at the EV battery process from start to finish. From recycling the old to building the new, your questions are sure to be answered here!
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
Only 4 Electric SUVs Have Standard Driving Ranges of Over 300 Miles
Here's a look at four excellent electric SUV models that offer over 300 miles of standard driving range for travelers with EV range anxiety. The post Only 4 Electric SUVs Have Standard Driving Ranges of Over 300 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High
Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
insideevs.com
First Shipment Of Vinfast EVs Arrive In The US
VinFast celebrates the arrival of the first electric cars into the United States, sent from Vietnam onboard the Silver Queen Ocean vessel 26 days ago. The first shipment of 999 units of the VF 8 model is a very important step for the Vietnamese company, which has an ambition to become a global BEV player present also in Canada and Europe.
Comments / 0