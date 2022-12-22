Read full article on original website
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway forced to pit maneuver a truck trying to squeeze into a lane in front of him
Is this a forced lane change on the U.S. Causeway gone too far? Commenters are divided on who’s mainly to blame. A dashcam video shared by West St. Tammany Traffic and Donuts Facebook member Amanda Perkins is getting a lot of attention, the video shows a driver on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway (aka The Causeway) effectively pit maneuvering another truck as the truck tried to force his way into his lane.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
KPLC TV
Boil advisories, water and gas conservation requests made due to freezing weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several communities are reporting water service issues and declaring boil advisories following the recent freezing weather. A boil advisory has been issued as a system-wide notice:. All customers located in the Waterworks District 3 of the Beauregard Parish System. DeRidder. City of DeRidder is advising...
KPLC TV
Entergy asks customers to conserve power
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With freezing temperatures all across SWLA today there are numerous reports of power outages. Entergy’s outage map showed that a major power outage across south Lake Charles which affected over 6,000 residents and several off-and-on outages in north Lake Charles around Fruge St. were resolved Friday morning.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
