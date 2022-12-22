Read full article on original website
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change
Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
There's little House Republicans can or will do about incoming GOP congressman George Santos' list of apparent lies
The information Santos gave voters about his past doesn't add up. It's still not grounds to keep him from holding office next congressional session.
Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of the Bronx, is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post
Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright, who has won reelection in a tough seat while holding more progressive views.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
McCarthy to Schiff, Swalwell, & Omar – You’re Fired if I’m the New Speaker
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is making a lot of promises regarding how the new GOP-led House will handle its business come January. By all accounts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the new Speaker of the House when the 118th Congress sits in January. Once current Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forced to ceremoniously pass the gavel to a strong, Trump-supporting, MAGA Republican, there is no shortage of speculation as to just how the GOP leadership will handle the power of the House of Representatives.
Newly elected GOP pol Lester Chang grilled by Democrats over residency: ‘I’m a Brooklynite’
Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang repeatedly declared, “I’m a Brooklynite!” during a heated legislative hearing Wednesday where Albany Democrats tried to prove he did not meet residency requirements in a bid to stop him from taking office. Chang defeated 36-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate in the 49th Assembly District covering Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights. But Democrats did not challenge Chang’s residency before the election. Instead, the Brooklyn Democratic Party urged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to investigate Chang’s residency — after Abbate’s embarrassing loss. And Heastie ordered the Assembly Judiciary Committee to undertake the extraordinary inquiry that...
AOC facing House Ethics Committee investigation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is facing an investigation from the House Committee on Ethics, according to a press release from the panel.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
POLITICO
Outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney will be the next president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women.
The New York congresswoman has been associated with the nonprofit for some time. What's happening: Outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) has been elected the next president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women. The details: NOW, the largest women's rights organization in the country, confirmed Maloney's...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
WCAX
Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is getting ready to step down at the end of December. The Dean of the Senate has been walking the halls of the Capitol and deliberating with lawmakers since 1974. As he steps back from eight terms, he says he hopes Vermonters know he tried his best to make the state a better place.
Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says
Following the election, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna devised a plan for Democrats to win back rural states like Iowa: focus on bringing back jobs. The Democrat, who represents California’s Silicon Valley, spoke at Drake University’s Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement Thursday night with Douglas Burns, a journalist and co-owner of Herald Publishing […] The post Democrats can win back rural areas by bringing back jobs, Rep. Ro Khanna says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent.
Detroit News
'Just call me Fred': Upton says farewell to House after 36 years
Washington — After 36 years in Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton has emptied his three offices, turned in the keys and shipped 102 boxes of his papers to the University of Michigan's library. He cast the last of nearly 22,000 votes in the House of Representatives on Friday...
