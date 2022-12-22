Read full article on original website
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
okcfox.com
Langston University follows Gov. Stitt's Executive Order, bans TikTok on campus internet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Langston University announced Thursday that it is blocking access to TikTok on its wired and wireless networks. The university said the move to block the social media app is in compliance with Gov. Stitt's Executive Order 2022-33. This means TikTok will not be accessible on...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City woman brings Christmas compassion to stroke patients at INTEGRIS Health
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A tradition of giving continued this year for stroke patients at the INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City woman April Yarholar, in memory of her mother Robbie John, shares presents and compassion with those at the hospital around Christmas each year. John died...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OHP: 2 Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A vehicle driven by Keith Upton, 69, was traveling eastbound at around 10:21 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when another vehicle driven by James Smith, 68, was traveling southbound on South Rock Creek Road, OHP said.
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA INMATE SENTENCED TO SERVE THREE DECADES IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR DRUG DEALING FROM STATE PRISON
OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, EDUARDO ROSALES, 35, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 360 months in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On December 4, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 55-count Indictment charging Rosales and...
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
Inmate Dies At Oklahoma County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has confirmed an inmate died Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., staff at the detention center responded to a welfare check call on Luis Gonzalez, who was being cared for on the medical floor. Once detention officers arrived, Gonzalez was unresponsive, and they immediately began...
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
okcfox.com
One killed during Christmas morning fire
A man was killed during a fire in NW OKC, Sunday morning. Oklahoma City Police CSI said there were two adult men living inside a trailer home when it caught fire at the Anchor Inn mobile home park along N. Tulsa Avenue near Meridian Avenue and NW Tenth Street. Police...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Car Rolls Over In Southwest OKC; Expert Warn To Drive Safely
Safety experts warn to drive safely as road conditions worsen. News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Clark found this driver rolled over in Southwest OKC.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
Medical Examiner's Report Shows Cause Of Death For Toddler Found In Trash Can
A medical examiner's report has revealed how a Cleveland County toddler was killed allegedly by her grandmother. The report said that 3-year-old Riley Nolan died from blunt force trauma to her head. Riley was found in a trash can back in June. Her grandmother, Becky Vreeland, is charged in her...
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
