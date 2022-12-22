ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

One killed during Christmas morning fire

A man was killed during a fire in NW OKC, Sunday morning. Oklahoma City Police CSI said there were two adult men living inside a trailer home when it caught fire at the Anchor Inn mobile home park along N. Tulsa Avenue near Meridian Avenue and NW Tenth Street. Police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy