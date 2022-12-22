Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison confesses she ‘knew it was wrong’ to take part in Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraud
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend stunningly confessed during a secret court proceeding that she knew “it was wrong” to take part in his alleged fraud scheme, according to a transcript made public Friday. “I am truly sorry for what I did,” Caroline Ellison said. “I knew that it was wrong.” Ellison, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in connection with her role as the CEO of the Alameda Research hedge fund, which allegedly received billions of dollars from Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Ellison admitted in Manhattan federal court that she “understood that many FTX customers invested in crypto derivatives and that most...
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
cryptoslate.com
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison takes plea deal, faces no criminal charges
Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, won’t face any criminal charges for her role in the FTX fiasco. Ellison’s plea agreement with a New York court was unsealed on Dec. 22, showing that she faces only a fine and forfeiture of assets for pleading guilty. According to...
Gary Wang, the mysterious FTX cofounder, has pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Here's what we know about the key player in the failed crypto empire.
As well as cofounding FTX, Gary Wang also served as its chief technology officer but reportedly kept a low profile.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘I screwed up’ messaging is about lawsuits and penalties vs. jail, says U.S. securities lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried “did a very good job of sticking to his talking points." FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went on an “I screwed up” media blitz this week, highlighted by his video appearance at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday and continuing into the Sunday talk shows.
Caroline Ellison told a judge she's 'truly sorry' for defrauding FTX customers – and 'knew that it was wrong'
The former CEO of Alameda Research, which was closely associated with the crypto platform, pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts on December 19.
'I Knew What I Was Doing Was Wrong,' Says FTX Co-Founder
The situation is getting worse for Sam Bankman-Fried, whose crypto empire went bankrupt just days after being at the center of the crypto sphere. The regulators, who are trying to piece together what happened, and especially how the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which was valued at $32 billion in February, could implode overnight.
CNBC
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison plead guilty to federal charges, cooperating with prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
Sam Bankman-Fried fights FTX, creditors over $450M Robinhood stake
Sam Bankman-Fried is battling to keep a $450 million stake in retail stock Robinhood that FTX’s new boss is trying to claw back from the indicted crypto huckster, according to court records. The ousted FTX founder claims he is entitled to the assets listed under Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a holding company Bankman-Fried registered in Antigua. The filings released Thursday in a Delaware bankruptcy court show Bankman-Fried is the sole director and majority stakeholder of Emergent. However, new FTX CEO John J. Ray III — who is seeking to regain billions in investor funds that Bankman-Fried allegedly swindled from them to prop up his...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S DOJ Charges ‘Blockparty’ Co-founder of Stealing $1M
Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm. According to the DOJ, Thapa spent the stolen money on nightclubs, travel, and clothing. Today, the FBI announced that they had detained and filed charges against the co-founder of Blockparty, a blockchain event firm, on charges that he stole $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to spend on personal luxuries. On Wednesday, the DOJ made allegations that Rikesh Thapa, 28, who worked as Blockparty’s CTO from 2017 to 2019, took 10 Bitcoin from the firm and faked trade documents to mask his tracks.
crowdfundinsider.com
Samuel Bankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bail, Charges Announced for Former Executives Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang
Samuel Bankman-Fried, extradited to the US last night, will be released on $250 million, according to multiple reports. The former FTX CEO will be restricted to his parents’ home as part of the deal. Charges against Bankman-Fried were revealed last week. The indictment claims that from around 2019, Bankman-Fried sought to commit fraud.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is about to make his first US court appearance right after former top associates pleaded guilty to fraud charges
Bankman-Fried's closest business associates had also been charged and had secretly pleaded guilty.
decrypt.co
North Korea-linked NFT Phishing Campaign Targets OpenSea, X2Y2, Rarible Users
The phishing scheme used a web of over 500 fraudulent websites to extract key information from NFT users during the minting process. Researchers have unearthed a new phishing campaign involving North Korea-linked hackers targeting NFT users purchasing tokens on platforms such as OpenSea, X2Y2, and Rarible. Users would first purchase...
CNBC
Judge pauses SEC case in alleged NJ deli stock fraud in favor of criminal probe
A federal judge approved the DOJ's request to postpone an overlapping SEC civil suit over an alleged fraud scheme involving the so-called $100 million New Jersey deli. The SEC consented to pausing the case until the criminal litigation is complete, the judge said. Federal prosecutors are in the discovery phase...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Gary Gensler: Crypto Crackdown Is Just Getting Started
Gary Gensler, the chair of the SEC, was quoted as saying that the agency is only getting started with its crackdown on cryptocurrencies in one of the most recent interviews that took place on Thursday. Gensler also remarked that the patience of the SEC is dwindling as a result of...
