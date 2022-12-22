ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Rhonda McCreary
3d ago

Why not, it's suppose to be the thought of the gift that counts. Not that it's new or the cost if it. I have received such gifts and were some of the best. besides it may be all they can afford.

Reply
2
Related
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Frozen pipes put damper on Oklahoma family's Christmas weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had a rough start to Christmas weekend when their pipes froze during the state's arctic blast. Dusty Willige, a plumber with Air Comfort Solutions, said the company heard a number of calls from people with frozen pipes in their call center. At this point, he said there is not much they can do.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Enter statewide Trash Poster Calendar contest 2023 calendars available

Oklahoma children have the opportunity to create a unique piece of art about the importance of not littering and potentially be selected for the 2024 Oklahoma Trash Poster Calendar. The annual statewide calendar features student’s anti-litter artworks, which will promote litter abatement in the state, especially along highways. Now is the time for students to submit their art for the 2024 Trash…
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, December 26, 2022-January 1, 2023

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Guess Who Was Naughty?. There should...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Denver

80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board.   The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677. 
COLORADO STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best TikTok Winter Weather Reactions

Let me get straight to the point here. I could do what my editor demands and write 250 words about TikTok and Oklahoma, but that's not why you're here. You want to see the shorts and go about your day. Since I can't stand long-winded writers that make the simplest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
waurikanewsjournal.com

Spanish Treasure in Oklahoma

SIDELIGHT – SPANISH TREASURE. In the Fort Worth Gazette of November 3rd, 1984 , a story is related, as told to the correspondent by a Mr. John Schrock, proprietor of the Cowboy Saloon in Spanish Fort, of going across the Red River about two miles north of Spanish Fort with William Shackelford, Walton Crain, W.F. Cole and Sherman Joins to hunt a couple of panthers which had been seen a few days earlier on South Mud Creek. On returning to the river, their dogs jumped a panther which they chased into some rocks by a 50 foot bluff. They found an opening and discovered it led to a rock wall, then went left 20 feet through a layers of sandstone, about 40 feet wide and 130 feet lo0ng, with a ceiling about 15 feet high. A brass howitzer was at the entrance of the cave and inside were some animal bones, copper kettles and remains of wicker baskets, farm implements and saddles and also 6 boxes, each about 5 1/2’ by 2’ by 18”, which were filled with swords, blunderbusses, coats of mail and other matters. In one of the boxes, however, they found about 2 bushels of Spanish coins and bullion. There were gold doubloons and silver “rix” (Spanish) dollars and 3 silver bricks along with 2 gold crucifixes. (Note: there is no corroboration for this story found anywhere).
SPANISH FORT, AL
kosu.org

State data paints a dire picture of Oklahoma teenagers’ mental health

State data released this year showed that one in four Oklahoma teens contemplated suicide sometime between 2020 and 2021. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a routine report. Since 2003, state health officials have contacted 50 high schools every year, asking them to help collect data on the state’s teenagers. Thad Burk, a child and adolescent health epidemiologist for the State Department of Health, heads up this survey.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy