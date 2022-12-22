MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO