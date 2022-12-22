ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Section of I-75 NB reopened after lengthy closure

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Birch Run Township Fire Department says I-75 North Bound will reopen from Clio to the Zilwaukee Bridge. The stretch saw numerous slowdowns and closures during the day due to multiple accidents.
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy