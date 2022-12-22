ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad

As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Apple Insider

Apple issues watchOS 9.2 update for Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released watchOS 9.2 to the public, mainly focusing on bug fixes and performance upgrades. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS Watch app, selecting General, then Software Update, and...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on iPhone or iPad?

Although auto-brightness is a convenient feature, it sometimes struggles to perform in ambient lights. Even a slight shadow block on the phone’s light sensor can reduce brightness, regardless of how bright the surrounding environment is. Not only that, but if you usually use your iPhone outside, using it at...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Phone Arena

Best visual voicemail apps for Android and iOS

As much as they can be useful and convenient, voicemails can quickly become a hassle if they start to pile up. Thankfully, nowadays there are apps that provide us with a platform where you can easily sift through such daunting stacks of voicemail messages and save some of your precious time.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Android Authority

You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide

No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
CNET

If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately

The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
Cult of Mac

Production of 3nm processors finally starts at Apple’s chip maker

3 nanometer chip production is about to begin at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This is important news for Apple, as TSMC makes the CPUs for Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. Apple is expected to use 3nm processors in devices launching in 2023, making them faster and more efficient. 3nm Apple processors:...
Engadget

iPhone AirDrop restriction first seen in China will roll out worldwide with iOS 16.2

Apple faced criticism for limiting the feature in China after reported use by protesters. Apple’s next iOS update will tighten AirDrop security for everyone. The new default settings will arrive globally in the upcoming iOS 16.2 after the company limited AirDrop use in China, where protestors had used the feature to organize with strangers.
CNET

You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
CNET

Here's How to Easily Declutter Your iPad's Home Screen

The App Library on your iPad provides a searchable look at all of your installed apps, grouped by categories such as productivity, travel, social and finance. If you tap on the search box at the top of the App Library, you can check out a full alphabetical list of your apps.
Apple Insider

Sell your used iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for cash & get a 10% bonus

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Got a new device for the holidays? It's time to trade in your used Apple gear and get competitive trade-in values with an exclusive cash bonus. If you received a new iPhone 14, Apple...

