Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.2 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released watchOS 9.2 to the public, mainly focusing on bug fixes and performance upgrades. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS Watch app, selecting General, then Software Update, and...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on iPhone or iPad?
Although auto-brightness is a convenient feature, it sometimes struggles to perform in ambient lights. Even a slight shadow block on the phone’s light sensor can reduce brightness, regardless of how bright the surrounding environment is. Not only that, but if you usually use your iPhone outside, using it at...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
9to5Mac
Uber and Uber Eats now rolling out Live Activities for the Lock Screen and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Support for Live Activities in iOS 16 has been slowly expanding since the feature was launched as part of iOS 16.1. Now, Uber is starting to roll out Live Activities support for Uber and Uber Eats. This allows users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.
Phone Arena
Best visual voicemail apps for Android and iOS
As much as they can be useful and convenient, voicemails can quickly become a hassle if they start to pile up. Thankfully, nowadays there are apps that provide us with a platform where you can easily sift through such daunting stacks of voicemail messages and save some of your precious time.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Cult of Mac
Production of 3nm processors finally starts at Apple’s chip maker
3 nanometer chip production is about to begin at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This is important news for Apple, as TSMC makes the CPUs for Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. Apple is expected to use 3nm processors in devices launching in 2023, making them faster and more efficient. 3nm Apple processors:...
Engadget
iPhone AirDrop restriction first seen in China will roll out worldwide with iOS 16.2
Apple faced criticism for limiting the feature in China after reported use by protesters. Apple’s next iOS update will tighten AirDrop security for everyone. The new default settings will arrive globally in the upcoming iOS 16.2 after the company limited AirDrop use in China, where protestors had used the feature to organize with strangers.
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
CNET
Here's How to Easily Declutter Your iPad's Home Screen
The App Library on your iPad provides a searchable look at all of your installed apps, grouped by categories such as productivity, travel, social and finance. If you tap on the search box at the top of the App Library, you can check out a full alphabetical list of your apps.
Apple Insider
Sell your used iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for cash & get a 10% bonus
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Got a new device for the holidays? It's time to trade in your used Apple gear and get competitive trade-in values with an exclusive cash bonus. If you received a new iPhone 14, Apple...
Comments / 0