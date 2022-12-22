Read full article on original website
Comcast subscribers may lose local TV station access to 200 channels as soon as January 2023
The problem stems from a dispute between Comcast Corp and Nexstar Media Group. **This article is based on information sourced from news and blog websites, cited within the story**
CNBC
YouTube's NFL 'Sunday Ticket' deal is a win for traditional TV networks, too – here's why
The NFL announced Google's YouTube would be the future home of its "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games beginning next season. "Sunday Ticket" will be available through YouTube TV, a digital bundle, and a la carte through YouTube's Primetime Channels. Pricing has yet to be determined. Executives at traditional TV...
CNET
Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
Hulu with Live TV channels, sports, price, plans and packages
All you need to know about the Hulu with Live TV packages, price and channels.
Digital Trends
Disney+ launches cheaper plan with ads — but not on Roku
The new advertising-based tier of Disney+ launches today. And while it’s not exactly the sort of thing that should demand a whole lot of explanation — it’s a little less expensive at $8 a month, but also has ads — there is one important thing that should be noted.
Warner Music Launches First Free FAST Channels, Exclusively on Roku Channel
Warner Music Group has punched its way into the free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) segment, with the launch of a trio of genre-based channels exclusively on the Roku Channel. The new channels from the music company — WMX Pop, WMX Rock and WMX Hip-Hop — are now available to stream for free on the Roku Channel through the service’s Live TV Guide. WMG is giving Roku a three-month exclusive window on the FAST channels for the U.S. before widening distribution to other platforms. The new FAST channels come from WMX, the division WMG formed a year ago that houses the company’s content,...
Bally Sports Regional Networks Seal Carriage Deal With FuboTV, Ending Lengthy Absence From Major Streaming Bundles
Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Bally Sports regional networks, which have long been absent from major streaming pay-TV bundles like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling, have reached a carriage deal with FuboTV. The deal will see the 19 RSNs added to Fubo’s lineup in the coming weeks. The agreement deepens the ties between the companies, which already have a carriage pact for Sinclair’s local TV stations as well as the Tennis Channel and Chicago’s Marquee Sports Network. Fubo, which launched in 2015 as a sports-centric bundle, has evolved into a general entertainment service with more than 1.2 million subscribers. It still...
Android Headlines
How to watch the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl game live without Cable
The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl game is taking place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. And it’ll see the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) taking on the Missouri Tigers (6-6). This yet another bowl game seeing the ACC taking on the SEC. And this one is expected to be a close one, with Vegas giving a 2.5-point edge to Wake Forest.
YouTube bags NFL Sunday Ticket streaming rights for 2023 and beyond
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube TV is among the fastest-growing streaming services out there: top brass at the Google property confirmed in July that it has surpassed 5 million subscribers overall. This is a combined figure that includes customers on the paid tiers and the limited-period free trial, though. Now, in a bid to take another chunk out of its traditional cable and satellite competitors, Google has just inked a major deal with the National Football League to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket games on YouTube and YouTube TV starting with the 2023 season.
How to watch NFL games on Christmas live online for free—and without cable
If Santa didn’t deliver what you wanted, perhaps your team’s offense will.
9to5Mac
Apple VR headset is probably to blame for Google picking off NFL Sunday Ticket deal at the 11th hour
Disappointed that Tim Cook didn’t back the money truck up to the NFL for Sunday Ticket streaming rights? You can probably blame the rumored mixed reality Apple headset for the talks falling apart. Apple and the NFL have been in talks for the better part of a year to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Google lands the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package for YouTube TV
In a move that further deepens the tech industry’s move into streaming live televised sports, the NFL has awarded the rights to its Sunday Ticket package to Google. The NFL and the Mountain View, California-based company announced Thursday that the package, which gives viewers access to out-of-market network TV broadcasts of the league’s Sunday afternoon games, will be offered as a subscriber product through its YouTube TV streaming service starting in the 2023 season.
Android Headlines
fuboTV adds 7 new channels thanks to Scripps Network deal
FuboTV has just reached a carriage deal with Scripps Network, which will bring seven new channels to the streaming TV service. These are not big time cable channels, they are normally ones that would be included OTA if you have an updated antenna. But still nice to have, especially without any sort of price increase.
TechRadar
No dish. No fuss. Discover the ultimate TV experience
Whether it’s the latest blockbusters on Sky Movies, intense action on Sky sports or hit shows such as Gangs of London on Sky Atlantic or Stranger Things on Netflix, there’s never been so much great stuff to watch. And with Sky Stream and Sky Glass, there’s never been...
