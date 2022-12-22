Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube TV is among the fastest-growing streaming services out there: top brass at the Google property confirmed in July that it has surpassed 5 million subscribers overall. This is a combined figure that includes customers on the paid tiers and the limited-period free trial, though. Now, in a bid to take another chunk out of its traditional cable and satellite competitors, Google has just inked a major deal with the National Football League to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket games on YouTube and YouTube TV starting with the 2023 season.

1 DAY AGO