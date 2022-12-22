Read full article on original website
Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn't even in the top 10. OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn't even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years. The current $565 million Mega Millions jackpot has been building since Oct. 14, but it pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November. The ten biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million, with all of those coming since 2016. And the odds of winning Mega Millions remain long at one in 302.6 million. The jackpot would continue to grow if no one wins Tuesday.
House committee staffers face no pay if speaker isn't decided by Jan. 13, officials warn
In guidance first obtained by POLITICO, House officials detailed how a delayed speaker vote would impact certain staff.
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Kim Kardashian ‘hated’ not understanding ‘attorney lingo’ during her criminal justice reform campaign
Kim Kardashian “hated” not understanding “attorney lingo” when she visited the White House to campaign for criminal justice reform. She spoke about being unprepared on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL Podcast’ on Monday (26.12.22), admitting she didn’t even know the DoJ abbreviation stood for Department of Justice.
