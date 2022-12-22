ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made two arrests in connection to a business robbery. Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspect. According to police, the incident happened Monday in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Deandrea Davis, 35, and Richard Thomas IV,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dadeville man arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County

A Dadeville man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said on Thursday, December 22, it continued its investigation into the distribution of narcotics by executing arrest warrants in the 2600 block of US Highway 280 in Alexander City. 48-year-old Christopher Shontae...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County

The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280

The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Opelika authorities search for missing man

Opelika police need your help in locating a missing man. 68-year-old Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, was last seen on November 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is described as 5’9″ with a gray beard. If...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
OPELIKA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade

Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Theft Suspect identified in Millbrook and Arrested

Theft of Property 3rd Degree – Suspect Identified. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised the suspect involved in a November Theft of Property 3rd Degree case has been identified and is in police custody. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Millbrook Police...
MILLBROOK, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy