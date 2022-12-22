Read full article on original website
NHL
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • December 24, 2022. The sleigh is packed up,...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History
Preds Captain Sets New Franchise Points Record and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:
NHL
Four Canes Prospects To Play In 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship
RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to kick off its pool play on Monday and once again the Carolina Hurricanes will be well-represented with prospects. The annual competition that hosts the world's best Under-20 players will be held in Canada for a third consecutive year...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Head to Holiday Break After 3-2 OT Loss to Flames
The Ducks battled the divison rival Calgary Flames for 62-plus minutes in the club's finale before the holiday break, but Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory tonight at Honda Center. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-4...
NHL
Ovechkin makes life miserable for goalies on road to 802 goals
Capitals forward has scored on 166 netminders while chasing down Howe, Gretzky. Goalies don't like ending up on wrong side of history. Jake Oettinger made that clear after preventing Washington Captials forward Alex Ovechkin from scoring Dec. 15, keeping him at 800 goals, one shy of Gordie Howe for second on the NHL all-time goal list.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Vancouver Canucks came from behind by a pair of goals on Friday night to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Rogers Place before the start of the holiday break. Canucks forward Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists, with the Canucks captain netting the game-winner...
NHL
Recap: Canes Set Franchise Record, Move Point Streak To 14 Games
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into the holiday break with some new franchise history, moving their point streak to 14 games with a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Story. Playing on home ice just 24 hours after earning a 4-3 overtime victory in Pittsburgh, Antti...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
Hintz scores twice, helps Stars rally past Canadiens
DALLAS -- Roope Hintz scored twice, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Friday. Jason Robertson had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (20-9-6), who trailed 2-0 before scoring four straight goals. Dallas is...
NHL
Heika's Take: Johnston, Hintz push Stars to third period comeback win
The Stars have talked all season about finding different ways to win hockey games, and they discovered another on Friday. Dallas rallied back from a 2-0 deficit on the strength of three power play goals and took a 4-2 win over the Montréal Canadiens. The game was important for...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Stalock Stands Out, Team Ends Losing Streak
The Blackhawks earned their first victory at the United Center since Nov. 3. Looking to change their fate, Patrick Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks 13 minutes into the game to put them on the score first. From there, the team would continue to build off their momentum throughout the night to maintain their lead for the first time since Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers look to 'reset' during break after loss to Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers are hoping to use the NHL's holiday break as a chance to reset and recharge following a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida enters the break at 15-16-4. "It's going to be huge," Panthers...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Stamkos' shot used to be weakness
TORONTO -- If there's an image that symbolizes Steven Stamkos' NHL career as he approaches 500 goals, it would be the that of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain unleashing his patented one-timer from the left face-off circle. "Hard to believe that my shot was actually the weakness of my game...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
