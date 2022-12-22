When late actor Steve McQueen made the move to Malibu in the ‘70s, it wasn’t for the epic surf. Despite being one of the most successful (and highest-paid) movie stars of his generation, the King of Cool wanted privacy and seclusion above all else. So, he scored an oceanfront retreat perched high up on a bluff where he and his second wife, Ali MacGraw, could avoid the spotlight and stroll the shore undetected. Now, the couple’s former beachside hideaway can be yours. The property, which is located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Victoria Point, has recently hit the market for...

MALIBU, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO