Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
SheKnows
Kendrick Lamar Spent $15.9 Million on Minimalistic Bel-Air Home With Lush Outdoor Space — See Photos!
Kendrick Lamar is adding a new home to his real estate portfolio and he’s now the proud owner of a $15.9 million Bel-Air home. The 1951-built residence offers 8,069 square feet spread between the main building and a generous two-story guesthouse — in total, he has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms to enjoy. The very traditional property is safe and secure in a walled and gated community, which is perfect for any celebrity looking for privacy.
Inside the $17 Million Malibu Beach House That Steve McQueen Once Called Home
When late actor Steve McQueen made the move to Malibu in the ‘70s, it wasn’t for the epic surf. Despite being one of the most successful (and highest-paid) movie stars of his generation, the King of Cool wanted privacy and seclusion above all else. So, he scored an oceanfront retreat perched high up on a bluff where he and his second wife, Ali MacGraw, could avoid the spotlight and stroll the shore undetected. Now, the couple’s former beachside hideaway can be yours. The property, which is located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Victoria Point, has recently hit the market for...
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Life Before Suicide: $4M Mansion, More Kids with Allison Holker, 9th Wedding Anniversary!
DJ tWitch's official cause of death has been determined to be a headshot wound, per the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The manner is labeled "suicide." The body of Stephen Boss is prepared to be sent to his wife, Allison Holker, according to a story from Radar Online. After missing his...
Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift
Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Is a Catch! See His Net Worth, Job and More
A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Milliken Reum, is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot on November 11, 2021....
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Urban explorer discovers abandoned $12 MILLION mansion
An urban explorer was shocked when he entered a $12,988,657 abandoned mansion and found an unopened $12,370 designer shoe collection left behind, plus luxury cars worth $98,926 left to rust.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat
As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
