Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks might face a similar situation as the Sixers soon.

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away.

According to a report by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, rival executives are under the impression that the Atlanta Hawks could be in a similar situation soon regarding their star guard, Trae Young.

Here’s the latest on Young’s situation in Atlanta…

“Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.

Young, 24, is as competitive as they come and has a strong desire to win big in this league. He's under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early termination option after the 2025-26 season.”

Just two years ago, the Hawks were a young team that surprised the Eastern Conference as the star duo of Young and John Collins cracked the fifth seed in the playoffs, forming series upsets over the New York Knicks and the Sixers.

The following year, Atlanta underwhelmed as they made the postseason as the eighth seed via the Play-In, and lost 4-1 to the top-seeded Miami Heat . Since last year, Collins has been reportedly unsatisfied with his role on the team and remains on the trade block this season.

Per Haynes’ report, it seems the Hawks are on the clock and pressured to satisfy Young sooner than later, as their 16-16 season isn’t inspiring much hope as of now.

It’s clear the Hawks are trying. Not only did they make a deal to pair up Young alongside another All-Star in Dejounte Murray, but they recently made a significant change in the front office by reassigning Travis Schlenk to an adviser role while giving Landry Fields the freedom to make personnel decisions.

Simmons’ situation with the Sixers last year made it clear that a long-term contract in place wouldn’t prevent a move from being made. However, the Brooklyn Nets’ situation with Kevin Durant shows a different outcome that could take place if Young were to actually request a trade.

Although Durant demanded a change of scenery over the summer, the Nets couldn’t find a deal worth making. Eventually, both parties agreed to move forward in partnership. While Brooklyn was off to a slow start this season, they’ve been rolling as of late, winning nine of their last ten games and improving to 20-12 on the year.

Young might become the next star to request out of his current situation, but it’s unlikely the Hawks will have to deal with that situation anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

