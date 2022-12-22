Read full article on original website
F1 Ace Carlos Sainz Scored A New Ferrari 812 Competizione For Christmas
YouTube/Carlos SainzSainz's custom Ferrari finally arrived, bearing some unique cosmetic touches of his own devising.
Car of the Week: A Rare 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series Is Heading to Auction With Only 32 Miles
From January 21 through 29, Barrett-Jackson will take over Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s largest event of the year—a Who’s Who of collector cars and collectors. Of all the sports cars, hot rods and everything in between, one luminary of the proceedings, the Ford GT, is a current favorite among well-heeled enthusiasts. The Ford GT was built as a race car, and the street-legal versions are practically the same as their motorsport siblings. Little more than finished interiors distinguish them from the track stars that dominated Le Mans when Ford’s then-new GT took the victory podium as...
Rare AHG Modified BMW M1 With Paul Walker Ownership Selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Sale
Here’s what a true German racer looks like. If you weren’t an avid BMW enthusiast, you might not even recognize this car in the lineup of typically very large and bulky German luxury automobiles. In fact, it’s pretty easy to mistake it for an Italian designer. However, this car is all German and more than capable of competing with any brand that challenges it on the race track. On top of that, it’s incredibly rare and likely to fetch a very high value on the auction block. So why exactly should you get behind the wheel of this BMW M1?
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
gmauthority.com
C6 Corvette Loses Control Exiting Car Show, Hits Crowd: Video
Car shows are typically a great place to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of some sweet rides among like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, all it takes is one idiot with a lead foot to ruin it for everyone, as was the case for the driver behind the wheel of the C6 Corvette seen in the following video.
Top Speed
TopSpeed’s Best Adventure Motorcycle of 2022: Ducati DesertX
The adventure motorcycle segment has grown exponentially in recent times, and with good reason. After all, well-built adventure motorcycles are versatile enough to help you tackle uncharted terrain, cover never-ending highways, and even have fun in the twisties, all without breaking a sweat. Thanks to its growth, there are several ‘good’ adventure motorcycles you can consider spread from as low as the 400cc Royal Enfield Himalayan to the top-shelf 170-HP Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. But to be the ‘best’ in the business, an ADV needs a great blend of giggle-worthy performance, top-shelf electronics, on-road and off-road capabilities and, most importantly, a not-so-bank-breaking price tag. Taking all this into account (and a lot of caffeine), we think the Ducati DesertX ticks the most boxes, which is why it’s our best adventure motorcycle of 2022. Here are some of the reasons.
MotorAuthority
2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car listed on Bring a Trailer
Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of vehicles that show up in its listings. Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of publication has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.
Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1959 Porsche Raced in the Congo. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
The collector-car world will start the new year with Mecum’s biggest auction, which will be held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla., from January 4 through 15. One main attraction that rolls out on Saturday, January 7, is a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK center-seat race car. It’s being offered from the estate of Rick Grant III, who acquired it for his collection in 1990. Adding an early Porsche competition car to one’s stable is an uncommon opportunity, as many—or most—were ravaged by time and attrition in their early race careers, long before they became the multimillion dollar treasures they are...
Sebring International Raceway Hosting 15 Spectator Racing Events in 2023
A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule. While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1,365-HP Twin-Turbo International Scout Is One Mean Street Machine
Whether the path is direct or winding often depends on where the journey begins. For David Shortz, his trip started at the dragstrip but ended up in a truly unique spot, as he built a classic utility vehicle into a four-digit street/strip sleeper. "My dad was a popular local drag...
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
topgear.com
Chris Harris drives the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The new GT3 RS’s ultimate weapon is something you can’t see – the air around it. Allow Chris Harris to demonstrate. The supporting press info for the new 992 generation GT3 RS contains many memorable words and statistics. It is possibly the most extreme road car the company has ever made, including all the expensive supercars, but there is one piece of information that is quietly glossed over. To become the fastest track-oriented 911 of all time, this car had to become the slowest modern GT3. A ‘normal’ GT3 will hit 198mph, but the RS stops at 184mph, because it has so much drag and a shorter final drive. I can’t think of another car whose speed is so obviously curtailed by a rear wing. A Honda Civic Type R isn’t much slower.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia
From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia. As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia, resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a...
RideApart
Spanish Automaker SEAT Launches Beginner-Friendly Mo 50 E-Scooter
Across Europe, electric scooters are proving to be the next big thing when it comes to personal mobility. With a lot of people downsizing, more and more folks are going green by taking electric bicycles, scooters, and small motorbikes instead of their cars. Indeed, with the development of battery tech, electric two-wheelers are more dependable than ever, and it's just a matter of time until electric two wheelers become the norm.
Top Speed
2022 Honda CRF300L: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda launched a new model for MY2021 when it boosted and buffed its CRF250L into the new CRF300L base model and its “Rally” variant. This platform has more power through a 14-percent increase in displacement, along with improvements in the suspension. Being lighter weight, more of that increased power goes to acceleration for a noticeable performance boost.
