The adventure motorcycle segment has grown exponentially in recent times, and with good reason. After all, well-built adventure motorcycles are versatile enough to help you tackle uncharted terrain, cover never-ending highways, and even have fun in the twisties, all without breaking a sweat. Thanks to its growth, there are several ‘good’ adventure motorcycles you can consider spread from as low as the 400cc Royal Enfield Himalayan to the top-shelf 170-HP Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. But to be the ‘best’ in the business, an ADV needs a great blend of giggle-worthy performance, top-shelf electronics, on-road and off-road capabilities and, most importantly, a not-so-bank-breaking price tag. Taking all this into account (and a lot of caffeine), we think the Ducati DesertX ticks the most boxes, which is why it’s our best adventure motorcycle of 2022. Here are some of the reasons.

4 DAYS AGO