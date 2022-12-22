ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach winter break camps for kids

Still don’t have winter break plans for your kids?

Not to worry—there’s still time to sign them up for one of the many sports, technology, art, theater camps and more, offered this winter break in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Unified School District’s winter break runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6. Here are several options for how your kids can stay busy during their two weeks off from school:

  • Acting out Theater Camp : Young thespians ages 7-17 can enjoy two-day workshops that include improv, theater games, costume play, and more at this camp at 713 Termino Ave.
  • Aqualand Bay Camp : Kids can spend their winter break at the beach in this half- or full-day winter camp for water sports and other engaging activities at 5489 E. Ocean Blvd.
  • Boy Scouts of America–Long Beach Area Council: In the BSA’s STEM Camp , kids in second through fifth grades learn about robotics, gaming, animation and more. Campers do not need to be registered as scouts to sign up for this camp at 5875 Appian Way.
  • Camp Komaroff : This full-day camp offers arts and crafts, games, field trips and more at the Barbara and Ray Albert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Willow St.
  • Campfire : This camp offers full days of mostly outside activities for kindergarteners through eighth graders during winter break at 7070 East Carson St.
  • City of Long Beach: The city’s Winter Fun Days Program is full of games and recreational activities for children ages 5-13. The program is free and runs noon-5 p.m. at parks around the city Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-6. Check with City of Long Beach Parks and Recreation for locations and registration information.
  • Drone Soccer Camp: Learn about robotics, programming and drone soccer in this half-day, week-long camp offered for kids ages 12-18. The camp costs $175 for the week and runs from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26-30 at Sato Academy High School, 1100 Iroquois Ave. Email Mr. Gallo for more information ARGallo@lbschools.net .
  • EV Dirtbag Baseball Camp : Kids in first through eighth grades can learn baseball techniques and play the game in this camp at 1250 Bellflower Blvd.
  • First Touch Soccer Camp : Practice, train and play soccer at this half-day winter camp for kids ages 4-14 at Heartwell Park, 5801 E. Parkcrest St.
  • Inspyr Art : Elementary-age kids explore digital arts, design, sculpting, drawing and more in these winter camps offered at 2535 E. Broadway.
  • Los Altos YMCA Minecraft Camp : In addition to their traditional winter day camps, the Los Altos YMCA offers elementary school kids the option to play and learn in Minecraft at 1720 N. Bellflower Blvd. Or, check out other Long Beach area YMCAs’ winter camps .
  • Scholars Collective : This enrichment center offers a variety of learning and STEAM activities. The center’s affordable winter camps have late hours (until 7 p.m.) and drop-in options at 236 E. 3rd St.
  • Skatedogs : Kids ages 5-13, beginner to experienced, can enjoy action-packed days of skateboarding in this camp at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5633 E. Wardlow Road.
  • Southern California Tennis Academy : This Fundamentals Winter Camp combines drills and competitions to improve campers’ tennis skills at the El Dorado Park Tennis Center, 2800 N. Studebaker Road.
  • TGA Golf Academy Camp : Kids of all ages and levels can spend their day on the green, participating in drills, games and other golf activities at Bixby Village Golf Course, 6180 Bixby Village Drive.
  • Valter Paiva Tennis Academy : Kids ages 5-18 can participate in drop-in and week-long tennis camps where they can improve their tennis skills with expert instruction and fun competition at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, 1040 Park Ave.

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

