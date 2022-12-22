ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona Are Keeping A Close Eye On Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on N'Golo Kante's situation with Chelsea.

Barcelona are currently keeping an eye on the situation between N'Golo Kante and Chelsea, as Kante comes into the final few months of his contract with the London club.

From January Kante will be able to negotiate a new deal with any club he pleases, and the deal will then be valid to happen when his current Chelsea deal runs out in June.

Barca are looking at the free agent market, and N;Golo Kante would be one of the best free agents a club could get.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on N'Golo Kante.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Albert Roge , Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation between Barcelona and N'Golo Kante as the player comes into the final few months of his contract.

Kante is not close to signing a new deal with Chelsea as it stands. Neither party wants to lose one another, but there is a disagreement on the financial side of things that has not yet been resolved.

Barcelona are tied financially in the next windows due to financial fair play, and will explore the free agent market.

The Chelsea midfielder has interest from other clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan, but does have a preference to stay in London if it is possible.

January will be an interesting month with Kante being eligible to negotiate with other clubs. Barcelona could make a move for the French midfielder then to sign him in June, or they could pay a small fee and get the player in January.

