First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for Christmas

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
CBS News
Suffolk County Police: 2 officers stabbed on Long Island, suspect killed
The suspect was shot and killed by police. Suffolk County Police shared an update on the officers' condition overnight. They say two remain hospitalized -- one in serious condition, the other in stable. A third has been treated and released. Neighbors disturbed by stabbing at Medford complex. Neighbors in the...
Holiday travel delays mounting as winter storm moves in
NEW YORK -- The weather is threatening holiday travel plans for millions of Americans. Flight cancellations have already begun and are expected to get worse.Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and for some it's the last chance to make it home for the holidays.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for winter storm Thursday and Friday; Bitter cold for ChristmasAirlines are all hands on deck for the next few days, advising travelers who are flying out Thursday or Friday to come to the airport three, even four hours before their flight.More than 1,200 flights are already canceled nationally,...
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?. Unfortunately, any precipitation we will see will be happening just in time for your holiday travel on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain will move into the area after 11am, but it’ll be in the mid-50s, so there’s no real...
NYC man allegedly told his 3 kids to "keep your seat belt on" before running over wife with SUV and stabbing her
A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes. Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
Charlbi Dean cause of death confirmed after sudden passing at 32: coroner
Actress and model Charlbi Dean Kriek died of bacterial sepsis in August, according to the New York City coroner. Her death at age 32 was ruled an accident.
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
