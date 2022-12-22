ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for Christmas

By CBS New York Team
CBS News
 7 days ago
CBS New York

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Holiday travel delays mounting as winter storm moves in

NEW YORK -- The weather is threatening holiday travel plans for millions of Americans. Flight cancellations have already begun and are expected to get worse.Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and for some it's the last chance to make it home for the holidays.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for winter storm Thursday and Friday; Bitter cold for ChristmasAirlines are all hands on deck for the next few days, advising travelers who are flying out Thursday or Friday to come to the airport three, even four hours before their flight.More than 1,200 flights are already canceled nationally,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

