Wanted: Dog Warden To Serve Vinton County

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commissioners announced that they want to hire a new dog warden.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Mark Fout said Laurie Cardillo is no longer the county’s dog warden so there is a job vacancy for the position that they would like to see filled as soon as possible.

Fout said though pay starts at between $13-14 an hour, an applicant with the proper experience may receive a higher salary.

Fout said there are no specific job requirements needed for the position, only that a person needs to be at least 18 years old and possess a driver’s license.

According to a job description posted on Franklin County Commission’s web page, the dog warden enforces statutes regulating licensing, ownership and control of animals, investigates citizens and conducts investigations of animal bite/scratch cases, conducts a preliminary assessment of sick and injured dogs as well as impounds and transports animals to the animal shelter, if necessary. The dog warden is responsible for impounding and transporting dogs, cats, raccoons, bats or other animals when rabies exposure is suspected.

A dog warden prepares and issues notices of violation and criminal complaints to dog owners for violations of Ohio Revised Code Chapter 955.

A dog warden takes livestock loss reports, sets and retrieves animal traps as needed, receives service requests from the radio dispatcher, investigates possible designations of dogs as nuisance, dangerous or vicious by collecting photographic and physical evidence and witness statements.

The dog warden patrols assigned areas to check for loose dogs and other ORC Chapter 955 violations and assists law enforcement agencies when warrants are served regarding ORC Chapter 955 violations. The dog warden checks dog license and rabies tags for date and validity.

The dog warden transports animals to other agencies as needed, establishes public contact to promote community awareness.

In recent months, the county’s dog problem has been front and center on the commissioners’ minds.

Last week, commissioners said changes might be coming to how the county handles its dog problem.

Commissioners said the county’s tight budget makes spending matters more difficult when trying to solve the problem, but they pledged to do something to make things better.

Fout said as bad as things are with neglected pets who are starving, things are certain to get worse as inflation forces people to make tough choices when it comes to feeding themselves and their pets because the cost of a bag of dog food has skyrocketed during the last two years.

In past months, Holly Short and Mandy Pratt asked the commission to do more about neglected dogs. Short and Pratt shared their stories about helping neglected and malnourished dogs.

In September, McArthur Police Chief Matt Kight said when police received a report about a severely malnourished dog, they impounded the black and tan Rottweiler.

In October, sheriff’s deputies responded to a dog bite in Clinton Township.

In November, three pitbull-mix dogs attacked Eva Simons as she was biking on Shea Road near Lake Hope.

Dogs’ owners Shaun Bartoe and Cassandra Rhoads faced misdemeanor charges for the attack that sent Simons to the hospital where she endured multiple surgeries and had her left leg partially amputated.

According to multiple sources, the dogs were killed.

Bartoe and Rhoads were each charged with three counts of failure to register the animals and three counts of failure to confine the dogs.

Bartoe and Rhoads sought a jury trial to adjudicate the matter.

Recently, Vinton County Court Judge Jerry Griffith dismissed the charges against Rhoads because she did not own the dogs.

As the dogs’ owner, Bartoe was convicted and ordered to pay $100 for each charge plus court costs – a total of $682.

In December, Gregory Leibbrand said someone dropped off two stray dogs at his place of the airport on Pumpkin Ridge Road in Vinton County. He said the dogs, both Dobermans, were getting into the neighbor’s trash because they were starving.

Later, Leibbrand said the original owner (who thought she had re-homed them to a responsible person) contacted him through a Facebook post and came to get the dogs.