WISH-TV
Travel advisories for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only three of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level. As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may...
A wintry view from the Storm Tracker
INDIANA (WEHT) – Our crews took the Storm Tracker out for not only a snowy drive, but to survey road conditions. 6:30 A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River Road. 6:00 A 6:00 p.m. look on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. 5:00 A 5:00 p.m. look at Highway 41, going towards […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard patrols interstates as snow, sub-zero temperatures blanket the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy. As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
wdrb.com
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Get the latest road conditions from meteorologist Cody Bailey
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
14news.com
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
spectrumnews1.com
Updates across Kentucky: 3 deaths reported, crews continue to treat frigid roadways
A powerful winter storm plowed through Kentucky Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold conditions and bitter wind chills with it that will last through the holiday weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear said as of Friday morning, three Kentuckians have died as a result of the storm—two from car accidents and one unsheltered individual due to subzero wind chill conditions.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
wdrb.com
Rolling blackouts no longer expected for LG&E and KU, as usage declines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rolling blackouts are no longer expected for customers of LG&E and KU on Christmas Eve. Company spokesman Daniel Lowry tells WDRB that it no longer anticipates service interruptions since power usage is down and temperatures are up slightly. Lowry said there were "brief service" interruptions only...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentuckians advised to avoid nonessential travel
Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road. “Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
Fox 59
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Discusses Blackouts As TVA Lifts Planned Outages
While rolling blackouts continue to be the new buzzword for west Kentucky, there’s a reason why they’re occurring. During his Saturday morning briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that as of 9 AM today, more than 43,000 Kentuckians were without power and up against this winter weather. It’s a...
wdrb.com
LG&E technicians working to stay on top of power outages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the start of Thursday's winter storm, about 40,000 LG&E customers have been impacted by power outages. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, an estimated 1,013 customers were without power in Kentucky. The utility company said both extreme cold and high winds pose challenges. High winds, in...
WISH-TV
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
