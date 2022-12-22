ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts replacement could be Joey Wendle

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKpUn_0jrcMB1C00

BOSTON -- The Red Sox said farewell to star homegrown shortstop Xander Bogaerts this offseason after not even coming close to offering him market value in free agency.

But fear not, Red Sox fans. A replacement could be on the way.

And his name is ... Joey Wendle.

According to The Athletic's Chad Jennings , the Red Sox aren't necessarily convinced that Trevor Story and/or Kiké Hernandez can serve as the starting shortstop(s) in 2023. As such, they're exploring some trades, one of which could bring Wendle to Boston to help round out the shortstop picture.

Wendle, who will turn 33 in April, was an All-Star in 2021, when he was primarily a third baseman but also played at shortstop and second base for the Rays. He batted .265 with a .741 OPS that year, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 54 runs.

Last year with the Marlins -- his first year in Miami after four seasons with the Rays and two with the A's -- Wendle batted .259 with a .658 OPS, hitting just three home runs with 32 RBIs. He spent the majority of his time (304.2 innings) at third base but did play plenty of shortstop (233.1 innings).

In his career, Wendle is a .271 hitter with a .722 OPS in 537 games at the big league level.

Jennings noted that with Wendle expected to get around $5.4 million in arbitration for 2023, it may be a high price to pay for an organization like Miami that tends to be straightforward with its frugality. The Red Sox have feigned interest in signing some high-priced players recently, but a useful player at $5.4 million may be more their speed. (The Marlins declined a 2023 mutual option on Wendle in November.)

While the Red Sox may want to acquire Wendle, it won't necessarily be in an everyday shortstop role.

"The Red Sox don't necessarily see Wendle as an everyday solution shortstop, but they do see him as potentially another piece of among a revolving and evolving list of shortstop possibilities," Jennings wrote.

Jennings also added, "Trading for Wendle would not stir much excitement within the fanbase."

That's certainly an understatement.

The Greek
4d ago

Chaim “Interested” Bloom. If not comfortable with Story at shortstop why did you insult Xander with a 1 year offer you clown

Reply
2
 

