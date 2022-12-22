Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
Former Adidas executive who helped make Yeezy shoes a reality is trying to make it easy for anyone to start a sneaker brand
Fctry Lab cofounder Omar Bailey this week announced a $6 million investment round and the launch of a new studio for sneaker creation.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
Although the Air Jordan 6‘s heyday might be in the past, the silhouette continues to form an important part of Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for #23 emerged in a “Cool Grey” ensemble. Clad in “White” and “Medium Grey” as well,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
